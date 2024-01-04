Can we expect Casey Cizikas finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

  • Cizikas has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
  • Cizikas has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 3-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:47 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:48 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:29 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:26 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

