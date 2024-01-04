The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • Mittelstadt has scored in nine of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Canadiens this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 16.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 125 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:40 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:32 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

