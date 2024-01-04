When the Chicago Blackhawks play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Colin Blackwell score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

Blackwell is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Blackwell has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 100 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

