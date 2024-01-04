Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 4?
Can we expect Connor Zary lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday?
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Predators?
Zary stats and insights
- Zary has scored in seven of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in two games versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Zary's shooting percentage is 22.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Zary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-5
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: ESPN+
