High school basketball is happening today in Dane County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Horeb High School at Portage High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4

7:15 PM CT on January 4 Location: Portage, WI

Portage, WI Conference: Badger

Badger How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Verona Area High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4

7:15 PM CT on January 4 Location: Verona, WI

Verona, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison West High School