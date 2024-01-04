Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal when the Calgary Flames square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Gilbert averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:52 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:21 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 6-5

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

