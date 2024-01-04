Should you wager on Eric Robinson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

Robinson has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Robinson has no points on the power play.

Robinson's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Robinson recent games

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

