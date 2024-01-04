On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Fabian Zetterlund going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zetterlund stats and insights

In 11 of 38 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Zetterlund has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Zetterlund averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 20:55 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.