On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Fabian Zetterlund going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

  • In 11 of 38 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Zetterlund has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Zetterlund averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 20:55 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

