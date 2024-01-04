Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Fabian Zetterlund going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In 11 of 38 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Zetterlund has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Zetterlund averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|20:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:25
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
