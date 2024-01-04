The San Jose Sharks, Fabian Zetterlund included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zetterlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 18:04 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in 11 games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in 13 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points three times.

Zetterlund has an assist in five of 38 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zetterlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 38 Games 5 16 Points 2 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

