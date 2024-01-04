Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) take to the road to match up with the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, January 4. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Victor Wembanyama
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1739.1
|1188.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|54.3
|41.0
|Fantasy Rank
|4
|20
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights
Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks
- Antetokounmpo is posting 30.6 points, 5.9 assists and 11.3 boards per contest.
- The Bucks have a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 124.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.7 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.
- Milwaukee ranks 11th in the league at 44.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.0 its opponents average.
- The Bucks make 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 2.9 more than their opponents (11.4). They are shooting 38.0% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.1%.
- Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (15th in NBA action) while forcing 11.5 (28th in the league).
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocks (first in league).
- The Spurs have a -392 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 122.8 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.
- San Antonio loses the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 43.0 rebounds per game, 22nd in the league, while its opponents pull down 46.8.
- The Spurs make 12.7 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.7 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.2% from deep (29th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.0%.
- San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 15.0 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Victor Wembanyama
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|5.7
|-6.5
|Usage Percentage
|33.5%
|29.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.4%
|53.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|17.9%
|18.6%
|Assist Pct
|28.3%
|16.1%
