Thursday's game that pits the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) against the Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) at McCarthey Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-65 in favor of Gonzaga, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 81, Pepperdine 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-16.2)

Gonzaga (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Gonzaga is 3-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Pepperdine's 5-7-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Waves' games have gone over. Gonzaga is 2-8 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Pepperdine has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +197 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (118th in college basketball).

The 42.8 rebounds per game Gonzaga averages rank 14th in the country, and are 10.6 more than the 32.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Gonzaga hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 51st in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (251st in college basketball).

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (255th in college basketball) and allow 70.2 per contest (156th in college basketball).

Pepperdine wins the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game, 219th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.5.

Pepperdine makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.

Pepperdine forces 12.1 turnovers per game (178th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (209th in college basketball).

