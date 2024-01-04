The Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) hope to stop a five-game road losing skid at the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.
  • In games Gonzaga shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 219th.
  • The Bulldogs record 13.3 more points per game (83.5) than the Waves allow (70.2).
  • Gonzaga is 8-2 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Pepperdine is 7-6 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Waves rank 126th.
  • The Waves score just 3.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Bulldogs give up (68.4).
  • When Pepperdine gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 7-4.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gonzaga put up 92.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 84.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Gonzaga averaged 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (40.0%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Pepperdine scored more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (75.4) last season.
  • At home, the Waves allowed 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 88.5.
  • Pepperdine made more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than away (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 UConn L 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State W 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 San Diego State L 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/4/2024 Pepperdine - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/6/2024 San Diego - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/11/2024 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Louisville L 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 William & Mary W 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Westcliff W 83-47 Firestone Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Santa Clara - Firestone Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Pacific - Firestone Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.