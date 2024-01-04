The Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) hope to stop a five-game road losing skid at the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Gonzaga Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.

In games Gonzaga shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 219th.

The Bulldogs record 13.3 more points per game (83.5) than the Waves allow (70.2).

Gonzaga is 8-2 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Pepperdine is 7-6 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Waves rank 126th.

The Waves score just 3.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Bulldogs give up (68.4).

When Pepperdine gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 7-4.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga put up 92.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 84.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.

In home games, Gonzaga averaged 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (40.0%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine scored more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (75.4) last season.

At home, the Waves allowed 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 88.5.

Pepperdine made more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than away (31.5%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 UConn L 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 Jackson State W 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/29/2023 San Diego State L 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/4/2024 Pepperdine - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/6/2024 San Diego - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/11/2024 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center

