How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) hope to stop a five-game road losing skid at the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Waves' opponents have hit.
- In games Gonzaga shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Waves sit at 219th.
- The Bulldogs record 13.3 more points per game (83.5) than the Waves allow (70.2).
- Gonzaga is 8-2 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Pepperdine is 7-6 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Waves rank 126th.
- The Waves score just 3.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Bulldogs give up (68.4).
- When Pepperdine gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 7-4.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Gonzaga put up 92.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 84.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Gonzaga averaged 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (40.0%).
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pepperdine scored more points at home (80.8 per game) than on the road (75.4) last season.
- At home, the Waves allowed 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 88.5.
- Pepperdine made more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than away (31.5%).
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|UConn
|L 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 100-76
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|San Diego State
|L 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|Pepperdine
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|San Diego
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|W 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Westcliff
|W 83-47
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Santa Clara
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
