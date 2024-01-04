Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) will attempt to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine matchup in this article.
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|Pepperdine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-20.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Gonzaga (-20.5)
|154.5
|-4500
|+1600
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends
- Gonzaga has covered four times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' 12 games have hit the over.
- Pepperdine has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this year.
- A total of six Waves games this year have gone over the point total.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Gonzaga is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 40th, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +2200 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 34th-biggest change.
- With odds of +3500, Gonzaga has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
