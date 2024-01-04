The Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) will attempt to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine matchup in this article.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

Gonzaga has covered four times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' 12 games have hit the over.

Pepperdine has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this year.

A total of six Waves games this year have gone over the point total.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Gonzaga is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 40th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +2200 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 34th-biggest change.

With odds of +3500, Gonzaga has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.