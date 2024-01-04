Thursday's WCC slate includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) meeting the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 25th 84.3 Points Scored 71.4 264th 92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 71.9 209th 13th 43.5 Rebounds 34.6 257th 19th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 280th 6.4 3pt Made 6.2 295th 69th 15.8 Assists 13.5 184th 132nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.0 201st

