Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC slate includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) meeting the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|Pepperdine AVG
|Pepperdine Rank
|25th
|84.3
|Points Scored
|71.4
|264th
|92nd
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|209th
|13th
|43.5
|Rebounds
|34.6
|257th
|19th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|280th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|295th
|69th
|15.8
|Assists
|13.5
|184th
|132nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.0
|201st
