Thursday's WCC slate includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) meeting the Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-0 WCC) at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Michael Ajayi: 17.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Houston Mallette: 16.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Moore: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ethan Anderson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Pitre: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank
25th 84.3 Points Scored 71.4 264th
92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 71.9 209th
13th 43.5 Rebounds 34.6 257th
19th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
280th 6.4 3pt Made 6.2 295th
69th 15.8 Assists 13.5 184th
132nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.0 201st

