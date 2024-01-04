The Pepperdine Waves (7-8, 0-0 WCC) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 WCC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW. The matchup's point total is set at 154.5.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -20.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs have a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, Pepperdine has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Pepperdine (5-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 27.3% of the time, 14.4% more often than Gonzaga (3-8-0) this season.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 4 36.4% 83.5 155.6 68.4 138.6 152.7 Pepperdine 4 33.3% 72.1 155.6 70.2 138.6 149.4

Additional Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 83.5 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 70.2 the Waves give up.

Gonzaga is 3-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 70.2 points.

The Waves' 72.1 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Pepperdine is 4-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 3-8-0 1-3 5-6-0 Pepperdine 5-7-0 0-0 7-5-0

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Pepperdine 14-1 Home Record 8-8 7-2 Away Record 0-12 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

