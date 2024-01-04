The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) will be trying to end a 15-game losing streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

In games Green Bay shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Phoenix are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 345th.

The 66.1 points per game the Phoenix put up are 11.9 fewer points than the Titans give up (78).

When Green Bay totals more than 78 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Green Bay has performed better in home games this season, putting up 72.9 points per game, compared to 59.1 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the Phoenix are surrendering 59.6 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 72.

Looking at three-point shooting, Green Bay has performed better at home this season, averaging 9 treys per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule