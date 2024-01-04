How to Watch Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) will be trying to end a 15-game losing streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- In games Green Bay shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Phoenix are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 345th.
- The 66.1 points per game the Phoenix put up are 11.9 fewer points than the Titans give up (78).
- When Green Bay totals more than 78 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Green Bay has performed better in home games this season, putting up 72.9 points per game, compared to 59.1 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the Phoenix are surrendering 59.6 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 72.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Green Bay has performed better at home this season, averaging 9 treys per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|MSOE
|W 79-46
|Resch Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|W 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-61
|Resch Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/10/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.