The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Green Bay (-3.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Green Bay (-3.5) 132.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Green Bay has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Titans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 15 times this year.

