For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Henry Thrun a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

Thrun is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Thrun recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:07 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

