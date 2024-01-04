Will Hudson Fasching Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 4?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Hudson Fasching going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fasching stats and insights
- Fasching has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Fasching has zero points on the power play.
- Fasching averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fasching recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.