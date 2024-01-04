On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Hudson Fasching going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

Fasching averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

