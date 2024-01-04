In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jack Quinn to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn stats and insights

Quinn has scored in three of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Quinn has no points on the power play.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 125 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

