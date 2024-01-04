Jack Quinn will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. There are prop bets for Quinn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jack Quinn vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Quinn Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Quinn has averaged 16:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Quinn has a goal in three games this season through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In three of six games this season, Quinn has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Quinn has yet to put up an assist this year through six games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Quinn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Quinn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Quinn Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 6 Games 3 3 Points 2 3 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

