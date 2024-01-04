Will Jan Rutta Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
Can we expect Jan Rutta scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Rutta stats and insights
- Rutta is yet to score through 32 games this season.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Rutta has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Rutta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
