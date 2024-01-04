Can we expect Jan Rutta scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Rutta has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

