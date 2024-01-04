The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Skinner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

Skinner has scored in 13 of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted 10 shots in two games against the Canadiens this season, and has scored two goals.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:07 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

