On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is John-Jason Peterka going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

  • In 12 of 38 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken 10 shots in two games versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

