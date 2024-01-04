On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is John-Jason Peterka going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peterka stats and insights

In 12 of 38 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken 10 shots in two games versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.