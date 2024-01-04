Will Jordan Greenway score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Greenway stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Greenway has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

Greenway has no points on the power play.

Greenway averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 125 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:58 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 9-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

