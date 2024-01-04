Should you bet on Jordan Oesterle to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jordan Oesterle score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Oesterle stats and insights

Oesterle is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Oesterle has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Oesterle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:15 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-4 OT 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:16 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

