Can we expect Julien Gauthier lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

Gauthier has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Gauthier has zero points on the power play.

Gauthier's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have five shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 9:48 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 5-4 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

