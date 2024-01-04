Should you bet on Justin Bailey to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

Bailey has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Bailey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 9:18 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:37 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:32 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:23 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 1 0 10:48 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

