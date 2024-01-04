Will Kyle Burroughs Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
Can we count on Kyle Burroughs lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Burroughs stats and insights
- Burroughs is yet to score through 36 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (two shots).
- Burroughs has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Burroughs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
