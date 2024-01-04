Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on January 4?
Can we count on Kyle Palmieri finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- In nine of 37 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (three shots).
- Palmieri has picked up four goals and six assists on the power play.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have five shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 4-3
Islanders vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
