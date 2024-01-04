Thursday's contest that pits the Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Long Beach State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM on January 4.

According to our computer prediction, Cal Poly projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup versus Long Beach State. The over/under is listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Line: Long Beach State -8.5

Point Total: 143.5

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 75, Cal Poly 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly

Pick ATS: Cal Poly (+8.5)



Cal Poly (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Long Beach State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Cal Poly's 6-6-0 ATS record. The Beach have gone over the point total in seven games, while Mustangs games have gone over six times. The two teams score 144.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Long Beach State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Cal Poly has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach average 80.0 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per outing (304th in college basketball). They have a +46 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Long Beach State wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It records 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.9 per contest.

Long Beach State hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 28.5% rate (334th in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc.

The Beach put up 92.5 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball), while allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

Long Beach State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.9 (324th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (21st in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have been outscored by 8.4 points per game (posting 64.3 points per game, 347th in college basketball, while giving up 72.7 per outing, 221st in college basketball) and have a -118 scoring differential.

Cal Poly averages 32.5 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 38.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.7 boards per game.

Cal Poly connects on 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.8 (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

Cal Poly forces 12.1 turnovers per game (178th in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (255th in college basketball).

