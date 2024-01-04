The Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

The Beach make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Long Beach State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Beach are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 336th.

The 80.0 points per game the Beach record are 7.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (72.7).

Long Beach State has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 41.0% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.4% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.

Cal Poly has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 336th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beach sit at 74th.

The Mustangs put up an average of 64.3 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 76.7 the Beach allow to opponents.

Cal Poly is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison

Long Beach State is putting up 86.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 80.0 points per contest.

The Beach surrender 75.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 77.7 away from home.

When playing at home, Long Beach State is sinking 0.7 fewer treys per game (5.0) than in away games (5.7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (21.5%) compared to away from home (32.0%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cal Poly scores 70.6 points per game. Away, it averages 61.3.

The Mustangs are allowing fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (78.3).

Beyond the arc, Cal Poly has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (26.4%). But it knocks down the same number of trifectas at home as away (4.6 per game).

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Cal State Dominguez Hills W 107-78 Walter Pyramid 12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton W 81-71 Titan Gym 12/30/2023 CSU Northridge L 84-68 Walter Pyramid 1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 1/6/2024 UC Riverside - Walter Pyramid 1/11/2024 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule