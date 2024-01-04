The Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) will visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly matchup in this article.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Long Beach State (-8.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Long Beach State (-8.5) 143.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

Long Beach State has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Beach's 12 games have hit the over.

Cal Poly has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Mustangs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Long Beach State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Long Beach State considerably higher (89th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (197th).

With odds of +50000, Long Beach State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.