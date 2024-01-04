The Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 18.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Quentin Jones: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Armotrading: 4.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 67th 80 Points Scored 64.3 347th 304th 76.7 Points Allowed 72.7 221st 89th 38.9 Rebounds 32.5 336th 74th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th 330th 5.4 3pt Made 4.8 350th 118th 14.4 Assists 8.6 360th 324th 13.9 Turnovers 12.5 255th

