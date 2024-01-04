Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Long Beach State (-8.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Long Beach State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 18.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 4.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|67th
|80
|Points Scored
|64.3
|347th
|304th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|221st
|89th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|32.5
|336th
|74th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|308th
|330th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|4.8
|350th
|118th
|14.4
|Assists
|8.6
|360th
|324th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|12.5
|255th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.