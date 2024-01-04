The Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Luis Obispo, California

Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -8.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Beach have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Cal Poly is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 10 90.9% 80.0 144.3 76.7 149.4 153.0 Cal Poly 5 41.7% 64.3 144.3 72.7 149.4 134.9

Additional Long Beach State vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The Beach record 80.0 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.7 the Mustangs allow.

Long Beach State has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

The Mustangs score 12.4 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Beach give up (76.7).

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 6-5-0 0-2 7-4-0 Cal Poly 6-6-0 4-3 6-6-0

Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits

Long Beach State Cal Poly 3-1 Home Record 3-2 5-2 Away Record 0-7 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 6-0-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

