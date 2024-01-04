Thursday's contest that pits the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC) versus the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Loyola Marymount. Tipoff is at 11:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 73, Santa Clara 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-1.5)

Loyola Marymount (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Loyola Marymount has a 5-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Santa Clara, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Lions have hit the over in six games, while Broncos games have gone over five times. Over the past 10 games, Loyola Marymount is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Santa Clara has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions average 74.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per contest (142nd in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Loyola Marymount pulls down 36.7 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 32.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Loyola Marymount knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (91st in college basketball). It is making 3.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game while shooting 31.5%.

The Lions' 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 132nd in college basketball, and the 90.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 203rd in college basketball.

Loyola Marymount has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (122nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (332nd in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 77.1 points per game (134th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (217th in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Santa Clara ranks 89th in college basketball at 38.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Santa Clara connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Santa Clara has committed 2.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (305th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (305th in college basketball).

