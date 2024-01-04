How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WCC opponents square off when the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC) welcome in the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Loyola Marymount Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- Loyola Marymount is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Lions are the 175th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 88th.
- The 74.6 points per game the Lions average are just 2.2 more points than the Broncos allow (72.4).
- Loyola Marymount has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 72.4 points.
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
- Santa Clara has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 139th.
- The Broncos score an average of 77.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 69.6 the Lions give up to opponents.
- Santa Clara is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.
Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Loyola Marymount performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Lions ceded 70.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 in road games.
- Loyola Marymount drained 10.4 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.8 more threes and 6.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 81.2.
- The Broncos allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 away.
- Santa Clara sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (40.5%).
Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 76-56
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Colorado State
|L 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 79-66
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Santa Clara
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 81-78
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/23/2023
|Duquesne
|W 81-73
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|Yale
|L 66-58
|Leavey Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|1/11/2024
|Gonzaga
|-
|Leavey Center
