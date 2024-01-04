WCC opponents square off when the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC) welcome in the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Marymount Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • Loyola Marymount is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 175th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 88th.
  • The 74.6 points per game the Lions average are just 2.2 more points than the Broncos allow (72.4).
  • Loyola Marymount has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 72.4 points.

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Santa Clara has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 139th.
  • The Broncos score an average of 77.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 69.6 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • Santa Clara is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.

Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Loyola Marymount performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Lions ceded 70.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 in road games.
  • Loyola Marymount drained 10.4 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.8 more threes and 6.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 81.2.
  • The Broncos allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 away.
  • Santa Clara sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (40.5%).

Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy W 76-56 Gersten Pavilion
12/22/2023 Colorado State L 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Tarleton State L 79-66 Gersten Pavilion
1/4/2024 Santa Clara - Gersten Pavilion
1/6/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Gersten Pavilion
1/13/2024 Pacific - Gersten Pavilion

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ San Jose State L 81-78 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/23/2023 Duquesne W 81-73 T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 Yale L 66-58 Leavey Center
1/4/2024 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
1/11/2024 Gonzaga - Leavey Center

