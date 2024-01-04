WCC opponents square off when the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC) welcome in the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at Gersten Pavilion, beginning at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Marymount Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Broncos allow to opponents.

Loyola Marymount is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Lions are the 175th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 88th.

The 74.6 points per game the Lions average are just 2.2 more points than the Broncos allow (72.4).

Loyola Marymount has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 72.4 points.

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Santa Clara has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 139th.

The Broncos score an average of 77.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 69.6 the Lions give up to opponents.

Santa Clara is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.

Loyola Marymount Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Loyola Marymount performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Lions ceded 70.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.2 in road games.

Loyola Marymount drained 10.4 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.8 more threes and 6.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 81.2.

The Broncos allowed 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 away.

Santa Clara sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (40.5%).

Loyola Marymount Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy W 76-56 Gersten Pavilion 12/22/2023 Colorado State L 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Tarleton State L 79-66 Gersten Pavilion 1/4/2024 Santa Clara - Gersten Pavilion 1/6/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) - Gersten Pavilion 1/13/2024 Pacific - Gersten Pavilion

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule