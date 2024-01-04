Thursday's WCC schedule will see the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC) take on the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC) at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-1.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Marymount (-1.5) 148.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends

Loyola Marymount has covered five times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

Santa Clara is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

In the Broncos' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

