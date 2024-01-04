The Santa Clara Broncos (8-5, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

  • Dominick Harris: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justin Wright: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Justice Hill: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lars Thiemann: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank
158th 76.0 Points Scored 78.3 105th
115th 68.3 Points Allowed 72.8 231st
127th 37.9 Rebounds 38.8 91st
166th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.6 77th
67th 8.8 3pt Made 8.7 79th
250th 12.5 Assists 15.5 81st
172nd 11.7 Turnovers 13.5 303rd

