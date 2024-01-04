The Santa Clara Broncos (8-5, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Dominick Harris: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 158th 76.0 Points Scored 78.3 105th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 72.8 231st 127th 37.9 Rebounds 38.8 91st 166th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.6 77th 67th 8.8 3pt Made 8.7 79th 250th 12.5 Assists 15.5 81st 172nd 11.7 Turnovers 13.5 303rd

