Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (8-5, 0-0 WCC) play a fellow WCC team, the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5, 0-0 WCC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Gersten Pavilion. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Dominick Harris: 15.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Wright: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Justice Hill: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lars Thiemann: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 8.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|158th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|78.3
|105th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|231st
|127th
|37.9
|Rebounds
|38.8
|91st
|166th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|77th
|67th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.7
|79th
|250th
|12.5
|Assists
|15.5
|81st
|172nd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.5
|303rd
