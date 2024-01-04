The Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7, 0-0 WCC) host the Santa Clara Broncos (9-6, 0-0 WCC) in a matchup of WCC teams at Gersten Pavilion, tipping off at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Lions are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Marymount -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Marymount vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats

The Lions are 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Santa Clara is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Santa Clara (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 1.5% more often than Loyola Marymount (5-8-0) this season.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 5 38.5% 74.6 151.7 69.6 142 146.9 Santa Clara 5 50% 77.1 151.7 72.4 142 150.0

Additional Loyola Marymount vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends

The Lions score 74.6 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 72.4 the Broncos allow.

Loyola Marymount has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 72.4 points.

The Broncos put up 7.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (69.6).

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Santa Clara is 4-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 5-8-0 4-6 6-7-0 Santa Clara 4-6-0 3-0 5-5-0

Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount Santa Clara 13-3 Home Record 14-5 4-7 Away Record 6-3 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

