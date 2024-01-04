For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kunin averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:25 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

