Will MacKenzie Weegar Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 4?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Weegar stats and insights
- In eight of 37 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Weegar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|22:33
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:01
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 6-5
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
