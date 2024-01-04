The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Weegar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In eight of 37 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play, Weegar has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Wild 2 0 2 22:33 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:42 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:38 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:11 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:54 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:01 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 6-5

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

