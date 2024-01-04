When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Marc Staal find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Staal stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Staal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Staal has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 143 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 6:52 Away L 5-2 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:34 Home L 4-2 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 4-3 SO 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 5-2 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.