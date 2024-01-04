On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Mario Ferraro going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro has scored in one of 38 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Ferraro has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 1.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Red Wings 2 0 2 23:56 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 4:09 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 3 0 3 27:43 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:25 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:30 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:56 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.