Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Mario Ferraro going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro has scored in one of 38 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Ferraro has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 1.6% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|23:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|4:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|3
|0
|3
|27:43
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
