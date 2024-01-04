For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mathew Barzal a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Coyotes this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Barzal has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 103 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:25 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:45 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 19:47 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 20:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.