Should you wager on Matt Martin to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Martin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martin stats and insights

Martin has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Martin has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 103 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have five shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Martin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:32 Home W 5-1 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:05 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.