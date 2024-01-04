The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken two shots in two games against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 125 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 5-1
12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2 OT
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 28:35 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 26:18 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-1
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO

Sabres vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

