Should you bet on Mikael Backlund to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

In seven of 37 games this season, Backlund has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Backlund has scored one goal on the power play.

Backlund's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Backlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:16 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:22 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 6-5

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

