Should you bet on Mikael Granlund to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

  • Granlund has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • Granlund has picked up eight assists on the power play.
  • Granlund's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 89 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:24 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:20 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

