Mikael Granlund will be among those on the ice Thursday when his San Jose Sharks play the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center at San Jose. Looking to bet on Granlund's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikael Granlund vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:47 per game on the ice, is -8.

Granlund has a goal in four games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Granlund has a point in 15 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points eight times.

In 15 of 31 games this year, Granlund has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Granlund hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Granlund has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 89 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 31 Games 3 25 Points 2 4 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

